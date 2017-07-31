Graduate Trainees Jobs in Kenya (40K)

Our client, a leader in animal health in Africa is seeking to recruit 6 Animal Science Graduate Trainees to be based across the country.





The successful candidate Must be articulate, dynamic, confident, enjoys dealing with people from different backgrounds and naturally outgoing.



Key Responsibilities:

Ensure flock units are ready one week to placement.

Ensure dry, porous, pliable litter at any given time.

Ensure effective management of overtime hours at any given stage of flock development.

Ensure quarantine procedures are well understood and followed by all farm staff.

Make regular checks on the farm house feed stores.

Effective communication to team members on updates.

Ensure feed distribution is effected within the given time and as per the set standard.

Participating in any other duties that shall be assigned by the Manager.

Qualifications

A Degree in Animal Science or Veterinary is mandatory.

Must include a personal summary on the CV describing their personality.

Excellent presentation and communication skills.

Attention to detail and results oriented.

Excellent written and spoken English.

Must be willing to work outside Nairobi.

Candidates who have been exposed to leadership roles during their studies will have an added advantage.



Monthly Gross Salary: Ksh 38,000 – Ksh 40,000 (Approximately 380 – 400 USD)



Deadline: 31st July 2017



Applications:





To apply, please follow the link: http://bit.ly/2rwwyYS

We endeavour to make contact with all of our applicants, but unfortunately high volumes of applications make this unrealistic. If you do not hear from us within two weeks your application has not been successful on this occasion. This does not mean you will not be considered for future roles so please keep an eye on our job board and apply for positions that match your skills and experience.

