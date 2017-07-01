Graduate Trainee Program in Nairobi - Kenya Airways

Graduate Trainee Program - Kenya Airways

Kenya Airways, a member of the Sky Team Alliance, is a leading African airline flying to 54 destinations worldwide, 44 of which are in Africa and carries over four million passengers annually. The airline was recently voted the Leading Airline in Africa by passengers in the World Travel Awards. It has also been voted the Leading Airline in Africa – Business Class four years in a row.

Kenya Airways has a fleet of 36 aircraft that are some of the youngest in Africa; this includes its flagship B787 Dreamliner aircraft. The on board service is renowned and the lie-flat business class seat on the wide-body aircraft is consistently voted among the world’s top 10. Most recently it has scooped top awards at the Africa Investor (Ai) Tourism Investor Awards and was declared the Business Airline of the Year in Africa.

Kenya Airways takes pride in being at the forefront of connecting Africa to the World and the World to Africa through its hub at the new ultra-modern Terminal 1A at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi. For more information, please visit www.kenya-airways.com

To maximize passenger revenues by proactively initiating, negotiating, implementing and managing the fare offering of Kenya Airways and Interline partners.

Duties

· Develop an annual pricing strategy to guide towards the growth of the airline’s market share, passenger revenues and Revenue per Available Seat Kilometer (RASK) in the assigned markets.

· Review and analyze the company’s product pricing compared to published and undisclosed prices of competitors in the market place.

· Analyze periodic reports and make recommendations to the Sales Organization in order to meet network revenue and passenger targets.

· Coordinate fare audits to ensure approved fare levels are filed correctly in the booking tools.

· Negotiate group rates, tour operator deals, consolidator packages with the sales organization to maximize revenue opportunities for the airline.

Requirements

· A professional degree preferably in Finance, Economics, Mathematics, Business, Commerce and Engineering.

· At least one (1) year of work experience in an Analytical area.

· Ability to make decisions in a fast-moving, ambiguous environment

· Demonstrates ability to interpret data, affinity with numbers and able to draw implications and modify approach

· Standalone team player and able to prioritize work with little supervision

· Excellent communication and presentation skills.

· Excellent skills in analysis for high quality commercial solutions.

· Entrepreneurial skills

· Excellent negotiation skills.

· Strong planning and project management skills

