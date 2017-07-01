Graduate Trainee Program in Kenya – Total Kenya (Finance)

Finance Graduate Trainee Program 2017 at Total Kenya

Total Kenya PLC is part of the global Total Group, which is the fourth largest publicly traded integrated international oil and gas company in the world. In Kenya, we are the leading oil company with a marketing and distribution network covering the entire country. We are inviting qualifying young graduates to apply for the 2017 Young Graduate Trainee program

Job Description

This is a Total Group initiative for Africa Division that seeks to develop the youth through training and capacity building. The program targets fresh university graduates from the local universities. For the past four years, Total Kenya has successfully developed young graduates through this initiative and are now poised for the 2017 intake.

We offer a total of 18 months training opportunity (local experience for six (6) months and twelve (12) months international experience subject to individual’s overall performance) in our subsidiaries, within Africa, to discover one of our three main business lines (commercial, finance, technical). At the end of this period, the trainees will be evaluated for permanent employment within the Company depending on opportunity.

Qualifications

We are interested in candidates who have attained a minimum Upper 2nd Class Honours’ Degree from recognized institutions within the last two (2) years in any of the following disciplines;

· Civil, Mechanical, Electrical or Mechatronic Engineering or related disciplines Marketing, Finance,

· Accounting, Business Administration or related business fields

· KCSE Mean Grade of at least B+

· Candidates with additional qualifications will have an added advantage

In addition, candidates should have the following qualities;

· Intellectually curious and a self-starter

· Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

· Team player and leadership qualities

· Highly adaptable to different environments

· Must also be computer literate

How to Apply

Click here to apply . Applicants should apply online attaching current CV and motivation letter on or before on or before 28th July 2017

Please note that Total does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, interview meeting, processing, or any other fees). Only online applications made through this website will be considered.

‘‘TOTAL KENYA IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER’’. Deadline Date: 28-Jul-2017