Governor MANDAGO finally speaks about plans to evict KIKUYUs from Rift Valley after August polls

Wednesday July 26, 2017 - Uasin Gishu Governor, Jackson Mandago, has denied any links with the hate leaflets that were circulated yesterday, warning Kikuyus in Eldoret to vote for him or be ready to be evicted from the region.





Residents of Munyaka, Bahati, Mwitorithia and Silas Estates in Eldoret woke up to leaflets telling them to vote for Governor Jackson Mandago or leave the County after elections.





However, Mandago has distanced himself from the hate leaflets saying he knows nothing about them.





He urged the police to investigate the source of the leaflets and...



