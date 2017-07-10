Governor JOHO surprises WANYAMA and family at his posh residence in Mombasa (PHOTOs)

Monday, 10 July 2017- Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho hosted Kenyan football prodigy Victor Wanyama and his family at his residence over the weekend.





The Tottenham Hotspur ace was accompanied by his elder brother Mc Donald Mariga and his mother.





Joho wrote on Facebook: “I had the honour of hosting Kenya football internationals Victor Wanyama who plays for Tottenham Hotspurs and his brother McDonald Mariga who plays for U.S. Latina Calcio.





"Together with their mother we enjoyed a meal together as we discussed a wide range of issues including the potential and growth of youth football in Mombasa County.





“These two represent story of humble beginnings, persistence, discipline and hard work.





"This is an inspiration particularly to the youth to strive for greater things. May the Almighty continue to bless their path and may their gift continue to be a story of inspiration.”





See photos below.



