Governor Joho now reveals how the August elections will be and everyone is surprised-Look!

Friday July 7, 2017 -Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho has assured the business community that the August 8th General Elections will be peaceful contrary to prophesies by the prophets of doom.





Speaking yesterday, Joho dismissed claims that the August polls will be chaotic and violent if National Super Alliance (NASA) loses.





Joho noted that the August polls would be peaceful and that there will be no disruptions in the Coastal County.





The ODM Deputy Party leader described Mombasa residents as peaceful people who cannot be incited to violence as alleged by some leaders.





“As a leader, I will make sure there is peace in Mombasa County because peace is critical during the coming General Election,” Joho said.





The business community at the Coast had expressed fears that the August elections could chaotic and violent.



