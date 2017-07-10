GOOD NEWS as RAILA ODINGA is DISCHARGED from MOMBASA HOSPITAL

Monday July 10, 2017- National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga has been discharged from the hospital after being admitted on Sunday over suspected food poisoning.





Raila was rushed to a hospital in Kilifi after he complained of stomach problems.





Addressing the media and hundreds of supporters after he was discharged, Raila said he had been cleared on a clean bill of health.





"It was nothing serious, the doctor said I was suffering from dehydration and they gave me water and as you can see I am as healthy and there is no cause to worry," he said.





Raila said he would travel back to Nairobi as well as resume campaigns.





"All my other indicators are very good, I have been discharged to go back to Nairobi and to campaign, I am as fit as a fiddle,” said Raila.





Raila was accompanied by NASA co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetangula, Mombasa governor Hassan Joho and other NASA leaders.



