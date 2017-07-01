GIDEON MOI ‘dumps’ KANU and leaves his candidates stranded and confused at his house - LOOK!

..arrived at Gideon Moi’s home at Alphega in Mogotio only to be denied entry.





Speaking to the media, the candidates complained of being kept in the dark by the party and being abandoned by their party leader, Gideon Moi.





“We have been trying to reach the party leader over serious campaign issues but they have turning us away.”



“It seems the party has locked Western Kenya out of its campaign plans,” said Sammy Barasa, who is vying for Mbakalo MCA.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



