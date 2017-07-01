GHAI!!! Kenyan MAN who just returned from Qatar reveals what happened to his “propeller” after S£X with his wife.Entertainment News 18:13
Saturday, 29 July 2017 - Some of the things we see on social media are just out of this world.
There’s this guy who has put up a post that has gone viral.
He claims that he returned from Qatar where he has been working for 2 years and then the unexpected happened during s3x with his wife.
Look at what he posted in the next page.
This will leave you speechless.
Page 1 2