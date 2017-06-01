Full list of items collected by landlord from Nakumatt TRM over Sh 51 Million rent arrears.

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 10:10

Tuesday, 04 July 2017 - Things are going from bad to worse for the cash strapped giant retail chain.

Despite the management putting on a brave face and allaying fears of a collapse, it appears all is not well.

Having closed several outlets in Uganda, Nakumatt branch in Thika Road Mall maybe next after the landlord seized several items and assets to recover rent arrears amounting to Sh51 million.

TRM took this...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno