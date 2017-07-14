Full list of companies owned by the late NICHOLAS BIWOTT - he was filthy rich.

Friday, July 14, 2017 - Former powerful politician during the Moi regime, Nicholas Biwott, passed on early this week aged 77.





The ‘Total Man’ as he was nicknamed, used his influence to amass vast wealth.





It is widely reported that whenever a foreigner wanted to invest in the country, Biwott had to be given some shares for the investment to go ahead.





Well, it seems besides Yaya Center, Biwott owned or co-owned several companies if this list doing rounds online is anything to go by.





Check the list below.





1 .Barsirim Investment -Biwott 100%





2.Kipsinende Farm- Biwott 100%





3. Rono Ltd- Biwott 100%





4. National Milling Corporation- Seven shareholders including Moi and..



