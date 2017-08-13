Front Office Manager Job in Nairobi Kenya (300K)

Our client, an international Hotel Chain in Nairobi, is looking for an experienced Front Office Manager .





The successful candidate will be responsible for the overall smooth and economical running of the Front Office department.





Strong accent is to be given to the hospitality towards the guest as a prime goal and thus to maintain and develop the attitude of the related staff.





MUST HAVE INTERNATIONAL HOTEL CHAIN EXPERIENCE and OPENING EXPERIENCE!



Key Responsibilities

Responsible for sufficient staffing at all times

Responsible for neat and clean appearance FO staff

Personally responsible of a correct and up-dated data base within the PMS system

Responsible for the correct welcoming of all guests

Together with the Guest Relation Officer and cashier, supervise the organisation and sales of all guests activities and the correct handling and charging

Responsible for the special care of any kind of VIP treatment

Effectively handle all guest complaints

Co-ordinate with the Housekeeping, Engineering and Guest Relation

Ensure all staff is thoroughly familiar with the Hotel’s emergency procedures

Responsible for setting up and maintaining ongoing training programs in the Front Office department in conjunction with the Personnel & Training Manager.

Review Duty Manager/Night Manager book daily

Assume responsibility of Duty Manager when scheduled to do so

Qualifications

Bachelor degree in Hospitality or Tourism

At least 8 years of Front Office experience in a hotel

International Hotel Chain experience

Hotel opening experience

Familiarity with hotel operating systems and software

Good administrative, interpersonal, organizational and communication skills

Computer literate and proficient in English

Monthly Gross Salary: KES 300’000 + medical and pension



Deadline: 13th of August 2017



Applications:





To apply, please follow the link: http://bit.ly/1QE6377

