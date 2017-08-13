Front Office Manager Job in Nairobi Kenya (300K)Jobs and Careers 07:35
Our client, an international Hotel Chain in Nairobi, is looking for an experienced Front Office Manager.
The successful candidate will be responsible for the overall smooth and economical running of the Front Office department.
Strong accent is to be given to the hospitality towards the guest as a prime goal and thus to maintain and develop the attitude of the related staff.
MUST HAVE INTERNATIONAL HOTEL CHAIN EXPERIENCE and OPENING EXPERIENCE!
Key Responsibilities
- Responsible for
sufficient staffing at all times
- Responsible for
neat and clean appearance FO staff
- Personally
responsible of a correct and up-dated data base within the PMS system
- Responsible for the
correct welcoming of all guests
- Together with the
Guest Relation Officer and cashier, supervise the organisation and sales
of all guests activities and the correct handling and charging
- Responsible for the
special care of any kind of VIP treatment
- Effectively handle
all guest complaints
- Co-ordinate with
the Housekeeping, Engineering and Guest Relation
- Ensure all staff is
thoroughly familiar with the Hotel’s emergency procedures
- Responsible for
setting up and maintaining ongoing training programs in the Front Office
department in conjunction with the Personnel & Training Manager.
- Review Duty
Manager/Night Manager book daily
- Assume
responsibility of Duty Manager when scheduled to do so
Qualifications
- Bachelor degree in
Hospitality or Tourism
- At least 8 years of
Front Office experience in a hotel
- International Hotel
Chain experience
- Hotel opening
experience
- Familiarity with
hotel operating systems and software
- Good
administrative, interpersonal, organizational and communication skills
- Computer literate
and proficient in English
Monthly Gross Salary: KES 300’000 + medical and pension
Deadline: 13th of August 2017
Applications:
To apply, please follow the link: http://bit.ly/1QE6377
We endeavour to make contact with all of our applicants, but unfortunately high volumes of applications make this unrealistic. If you do not hear from us within two weeks your application has not been successful on this occasion. This does not mean you will not be considered for future roles so please keep an eye on our job board and apply for positions that match your skills and experience.