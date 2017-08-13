Front Office Manager Job in Nairobi Kenya (300K)

07:35

Our client, an international Hotel Chain in Nairobi, is looking for an experienced Front Office Manager

The successful candidate will be responsible for the overall smooth and economical running of the Front Office department.  

Strong accent is to be given to the hospitality towards the guest as a prime goal and thus to maintain and develop the attitude of the related staff. 

MUST HAVE INTERNATIONAL HOTEL CHAIN EXPERIENCE and OPENING EXPERIENCE!
 
Key Responsibilities
  • Responsible for sufficient staffing at all times
  • Responsible for neat and clean appearance FO staff
  • Personally responsible of a correct and up-dated data base within the PMS system
  • Responsible for the correct welcoming of all guests
  • Together with the Guest Relation Officer and cashier, supervise the organisation and sales of all guests activities and the correct handling and charging
  • Responsible for the special care of any kind of VIP treatment
  • Effectively handle all guest complaints
  • Co-ordinate with the Housekeeping, Engineering and Guest Relation
  • Ensure all staff is thoroughly familiar with the Hotel’s emergency procedures
  • Responsible for setting up and maintaining ongoing training programs in the Front Office department in conjunction with the Personnel & Training Manager.
  • Review Duty Manager/Night Manager book daily
  • Assume responsibility of Duty Manager when scheduled to do so
Qualifications
  • Bachelor degree in Hospitality or Tourism
  • At least 8 years of Front Office experience in a hotel
  • International Hotel Chain experience
  • Hotel opening experience
  • Familiarity with hotel operating systems and software
  • Good administrative, interpersonal, organizational and communication skills
  • Computer literate and proficient in English
Monthly Gross Salary: KES 300’000 + medical and pension
 
Deadline: 13th of August 2017       
 
Applications:
 
To apply, please follow the link:  http://bit.ly/1QE6377
 
We endeavour to make contact with all of our applicants, but unfortunately high volumes of applications make this unrealistic. If you do not hear from us within two weeks your application has not been successful on this occasion. This does not mean you will not be considered for future roles so please keep an eye on our job board and apply for positions that match your skills and experience.
 
*** Leading Recruitment & Executive Search Company in Kenya; Summit Recruitment & Search, Blixen Court, Karen Road, Karen ***

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno