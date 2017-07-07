Former MACHACHARI actor ALMASI responds to claims he’s G@Y (LOOK)

Friday, 07 July 2017-

Former Machachari actor Ian Munene alias Almasi has been hitting headlines for controversial reasons.





Almasi, who is currently in abroad for studies, has left tongues wagging after sharing photos of him smoking w33d while dressed like a female model.





His wild and eccentric behaviour has raised eye brows over his sexuality.





One lady known as Essie took to social media to ask him if indeed he was coming out of the closet.





She wrote: “@ian_nene I love g@ys. I’ve never had anything against gays. I even know a g@y guy when I see one and trust me I noticed you one during the machachari days. Just hoping you’re not in the ‘closet’ or in denial. Always be yourself and never let anyone look down on you or judge you for anything. NEVER!, We’re all human everyone has their wrongs so no one should ever tell you nothing,”





To which Almasi replied and insisted that he as straight as a ruler.





Almasi wrote: “Essie, then you’re just wrong girl. You noticed wrong girl. My apologies. Truth is you don’t know a g@y guy when you see one. And I am not g@y LOL. You are the people we need to change. THIS MINDSET OF THINKING YOU KNOW SOMEONE JUST BY LOOKING AT THEM IS MESSED UP.”





Below are some of the photos that have left tongues wagging.









