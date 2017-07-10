Former KDF boss, KIANGA, dismisses UHURU’s Govt version of NKAISERY’S death-He was assassinated

Monday July 10, 2017 -Former army chief, Retired Major General Jeremiah Kianga, has also read mischief in the sudden death of Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaisery on Saturday.





Speaking at a prayer meeting at Nkaisery’s village home at Ilbisel yesterday, Kianga, who eulogized Nkaisery as a good friend and dedicated soldier, said the late CS did not die of natural causes because he was not ill and was in good health and high spirit on Friday.





He noted that all the years he had known Nkaisery; he never had any health issues and never went to hospital, let alone medical check-up as Jubilee Government wants Kenyans to believe.





He indirectly dismissed statement by the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, through Head of Civil Service Francis Kinyua, that Nkaisery died at Karen Hospital few hours after visiting the hospital for routine medical check-up.





Kianga challenged Uhuru’s Government to get to the bottom of Nkaisery’s death and tell Kenyans what exactly killed him because he didn’t die naturally.





The Kenyan DAILY POST







