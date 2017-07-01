Forget RAILA, UHURU’s Govt orders eviction non-locals from Lamu - You are not wanted here

Wednesday July 19, 2017 - The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, has ordered the eviction of non-locals from Lamu County, accusing them of contributing to the spiraling insecurity and A lShabaab attacks in the County.





This comes even after Jubilee criticized Raila Odinga for threatening to evict non-locals from Kajiado if he becomes President.





Through Coast Regional Coordinator, Nelson Marwa, and Lamu County Commissioner, Joseph Kanyiri, the Government ordered herders from other Counties who are in Lamu to go back to where they came from.





The two Jubilee strongmen said the presence of..



