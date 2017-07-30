Forget MATIANGI, MUCHERU now vows to close any media house that will announce results-UHURU must win!

Sunday July 30, 2017 -The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, has threatened to shut down any media house that will announce the Presidential results before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) during the August 8th General Election.





Speaking in Nyeri, ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru warned the media houses against releasing Presidential results during the August polls, saying doing so would be against the Constitution and that the Government will not take it lightly.





He maintained that the only body mandated to announce election results is IEBC, saying any media house that will not obey the orders and the law would be shut down immediately.





Acting Interior CS Fred Matiangi has also warned NASA and the media against declaring results before the IEBC does.





This comes even as Raila Odinga’s NASA has vowed to simultaneously tally and announce its Presidential results to ensure no rigging takes place.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



