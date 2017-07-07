Forget about KIKUYU support in 2022 for killing women and children in Kiambaa- RUTO told

Friday July 7, 2017- Deputy President William Ruto has been told to forget about Mt Kenya support in 2022 because of the atrocities he committed during the 2007-08 post election violence.





Speaking in Kericho on Thursday, Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed urged Ruto to rethink his decision of supporting Uhuru Kenyatta because the Kikuyu community will not support his bid in 2022.





“In August, Kenyans will be voting for either President Kenyatta or Raila Odinga and not William Ruto. Your son, Mr. Ruto, is campaigning furiously for President Kenyatta, yet he is not sure that he will be supported in 2022. Somebody who is even more popular that Uhuru can surface and convince the Mt. Kenya region to support another candidate,” Junet told Kericho county residents.





He concluded by urging locals to back NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga, pledging that the former Prime Minister's government will ensure inclusivity.





“Just look at me, I am the MP of Suna in Migori but my home is in Mandera. Kenyans are tired of tribalism. We want a Luo to be an MP in Chepalungu, Bomet County and the vice versa,” said Junet.



