Flying squad fanya kazi! This guy robbed a super-market in Eastleigh and shot dead a mechanic (PHOTOs).

Friday, 21 July 2017 - The dreaded Eastlands under-cover cop, Hessy, has exposed a dangerous armed thug called Kahora, who together with his squad robbed business premises in Eastleigh on Thursday and then shot dead an innocent mechanic when they were escaping.





This idiot resides in Huruma and he is armed and dangerous.





Flying Squad officers should eliminate him.





