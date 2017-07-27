Finance Assistant Job in Nairobi, Kenya - NGO

02:09

International Rescue Committee (IRC)

Job Vacancy: Finance Assistant - Nairobi
 
Sector: Finance 

Location: Kenya 

Employee Type:Regular 

Employee Category: Full Time
 
Job Purpose / Objective: IRC Kenya is working to achieve optimal performance in terms of program quality strengthening operations and finance department by emerging tools, systems and staff capacity to adhere to IRC policies and procedures and donor compliance

Key Responsibilities

Bank payment processing:
  • Receive all payment requests flowing into the department using 'RECEIVED' stamp and cross-checking details in PRs book
  • Maintaining the Payment Request book and updating for cheque payment details once the cycle has been completed
  • Ensuring that authorizations on the payments requests are in line with the approved limits per the delineation chart
  • Prepare all cheque and online bank payments in USD, KSH, EURO and GBP. Ensure the payment is fully supported and duly authorized per the authorized delineation chart before writing the cheque.
  • Maintain KSHs and USD cash within set limits and ensured that there was sufficient cash for smooth operations at all times.
  • Ensure that cheque and online bank payments vouchers are presented for approval within documented hours
  • Prepare cash and bank spreadsheets ready to upload stage at the end of every month.
  • Preparing detailed remittance advice for all cheque payments and maintaining soft copies of the same on the shared drive.
  • Rubber-stamping ‘PAID’, including cheque numbers on all such documents once the payment has been processed.
  • To reconcile Citi Bank USD, KSH, EURO and GBP bank account and prepare the upload file monthly.
Payment release:
  • Ensure that the cheques in the register are recorded sequentially. Separate the KSH and USD to maintain sequence
  • Diligent follow-up to ensure that fully signed cheques are collected by vendors and signed for (ensuring proper identification of the person collecting) and details indicated in the cheque release register.
Filing
  • Maintain an organized and well-documented (all files must be labeled properly and visibly) and sequential filing system for all cheque & WEB disbursement vouchers
  • All files should be arranged sequentially and in separately designated sites for cheques (KSH, USD) and WEB payments
Audit assist / Inter departmental
  • Assist in retrieval and re-file of documents as requested by supervisor
Other
  • Preparation of corrective journals and assisting in loading of journals as and when required
  • Prepare Monthly Balance Sheet schedules as assigned. Make sure all items in the balance sheet account are current and can be supported.
  • Regular and open communication with IRC staff from all departments.
  • And any other duties assigned by the supervisor.
Key Result Areas
  • Prepare all cheque and online bank payments in USD, KSH, EURO and GBP. Ensure the payment is fully supported and duly authorized per the authorized delineation chart before writing the cheque
  • Ensure that the cheques in the register are recorded sequentially. Separate the KSH and USD to maintain sequence
  • Maintain KSHs and USD cash within set limits and ensured that there was sufficient cash for smooth operations at all times.
  • Prepare cash and bank spreadsheets ready to upload stage at the end of every month
  • Maintain an organized and well-documented (all files must be labeled properly and visibly) and sequential filing system for all cheque & WEB disbursement vouchers
  • Ensuring that an up-to-date cashand a cash flow done every Monday morning and provide update to your supervisor
Required Qualifications:
  • Minimum CPA II qualification. University degree is an added advantage
Required Experience & Competencies:
  • Knowledge in Excel
  • Proficiency in SUN accounting software applications is an added advantage.
How to Apply

CLICK HERE to apply online

Please apply on or before 27th July, 2017.

Kenyan nationals are encouraged to apply.

International allowances are not available for this position. 

Salary and other benefits are compliant to the Kenyan NGO Sector.

Disclaimer: Please take note that International Rescue Committee (IRC) does not ask for any fees in connection with its recruitment processes. In the event that you receive any request  for payment of any sort, please get in touch with us on Tel: +(254-020) 2727730, Email: IRCKenya@rescue.org or report to the nearest police.

IRC leading the way from harm to home.

IRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. IRC considers all applicants on the basis of merit without regard to race, sex, color, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, disability or any other characteristic protected by applicable law.

If you need assistance in the application or hiring process to accommodate a disability, you may request an accommodation at any time. Please contact Talent Acquisitions at IRC.Recruitment@rescue.org. As required by law, the IRC will provide reasonable accommodations to qualified applicants and employees with a known disability.

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno