Finance Assistant Job in Nairobi, Kenya - NGO

Finance Assistant Job in Nairobi, Kenya - NGOJobs and Careers 02:09
Job Vacancy: Finance Assistant - Nairobi
Sector: Finance
Location: Kenya
Employee Type:Regular
Employee Category: Full Time
Job Purpose / Objective: IRC Kenya is working to achieve optimal performance in terms of program quality strengthening operations and finance department by emerging tools, systems and staff capacity to adhere to IRC policies and procedures and donor compliance
Key Responsibilities
Bank payment processing:
Bank payment processing:
- Receive all payment
requests flowing into the department using 'RECEIVED' stamp and
cross-checking details in PRs book
- Maintaining the
Payment Request book and updating for cheque payment details once the
cycle has been completed
- Ensuring that
authorizations on the payments requests are in line with the approved
limits per the delineation chart
- Prepare all cheque
and online bank payments in USD, KSH, EURO and GBP. Ensure the payment is
fully supported and duly authorized per the authorized delineation chart
before writing the cheque.
- Maintain KSHs and
USD cash within set limits and ensured that there was sufficient cash for
smooth operations at all times.
- Ensure that cheque
and online bank payments vouchers are presented for approval within
documented hours
- Prepare cash and
bank spreadsheets ready to upload stage at the end of every month.
- Preparing detailed
remittance advice for all cheque payments and maintaining soft copies of
the same on the shared drive.
- Rubber-stamping
‘PAID’, including cheque numbers on all such documents once the payment
has been processed.
- To reconcile Citi
Bank USD, KSH, EURO and GBP bank account and prepare the upload file
monthly.
Payment release:
- Ensure that the
cheques in the register are recorded sequentially. Separate the KSH and
USD to maintain sequence
- Diligent follow-up
to ensure that fully signed cheques are collected by vendors and signed
for (ensuring proper identification of the person collecting) and details
indicated in the cheque release register.
Filing
- Maintain an
organized and well-documented (all files must be labeled properly and
visibly) and sequential filing system for all cheque & WEB
disbursement vouchers
- All files should be
arranged sequentially and in separately designated sites for cheques (KSH,
USD) and WEB payments
Audit assist / Inter departmental
- Assist in retrieval
and re-file of documents as requested by supervisor
Other
- Preparation of
corrective journals and assisting in loading of journals as and when
required
- Prepare Monthly
Balance Sheet schedules as assigned. Make sure all items in the balance
sheet account are current and can be supported.
- Regular and open
communication with IRC staff from all departments.
- And any other
duties assigned by the supervisor.
Required Qualifications:
- Minimum CPA II
qualification. University degree is an added advantage
Required Experience & Competencies:
- Knowledge in Excel
- Proficiency in SUN
accounting software applications is an added advantage.
How to Apply
CLICK HERE to apply online
Please apply on or before 27th July, 2017.
Kenyan nationals are encouraged to apply.
International allowances are not available for this position.
Disclaimer: Please take note that International Rescue Committee (IRC) does not ask for any fees in connection with its recruitment processes. In the event that you receive any request for payment of any sort, please get in touch with us on Tel: +(254-020) 2727730, Email: IRCKenya@rescue.org or report to the nearest police.
IRC leading the way from harm to home.
IRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. IRC considers all applicants on the basis of merit without regard to race, sex, color, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, disability or any other characteristic protected by applicable law.
If you need assistance in the application or hiring process to accommodate a disability, you may request an accommodation at any time. Please contact Talent Acquisitions at IRC.Recruitment@rescue.org. As required by law, the IRC will provide reasonable accommodations to qualified applicants and employees with a known disability.