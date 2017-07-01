Fiery JOHO speaks on the brutal murder of CHRIS MUSANDO, Is he implying UHURU/RUTO killed him?

MURDER AND TORTURE OF CHRIS MSANDO

I wish to convey my sincere condolences to the wife, family and friends of Mr Chris Msando. It is a always a terrible thing when someone dies, and much more so when it is in this manner. I pray that God assuage you of your grief and leave you only cherished memories of your loved and lost one.

Our democracy has suffered a big blow today. In an obvious attempt to subvert will of the people, a young family man has had his life destroyed. I wish to remind the killers, that the lesson of history is that all tyranny eventually fails. History is littered with tales of far greater tyrannies that all eventually fell. This shall fall as well.

I urge all voters, men and women of conscience, to come out on August 8th 2017 and do the right thing. Vote NASA. I make you a promise, a solemn promise from the bottom of my heart, that under NASA, these things will never happen. We shall investigate and bring to justice those behind of these crimes. May the Almighty God rest his soul in eternal peace