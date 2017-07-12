Field Interviewers Jobs in Kenya - NGO

Field Interviewers Jobs in Kenya - NGOJobs and Careers 09:26
The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) invites applications for field interviewers for one of their research projects titled Dietary Transitions in African Cities: Leveraging Evidence for Interventions and Policy to Prevent Diet-Related Non-Communicable Diseases (Food Choices project).
The project will be conducted in Embakasi Sub- County (Jericho), Nairobi, and aims to explore the factors associated with food consumption patterns (what people eat) and practices (how, where, when and with whom they eat) in Nairobi, Kenya.
Duration
- 4 days training
(July 18th to 21st, 2017)
- 2 days re-training
(August 31st to September 1st, 2017)
- 40 days of data
collection (September 4th to October 16th, 2017)
Roles and Responsibilities
The successful candidates will be involved in the following activities:
- Recruitment of
eligible participants at household level
- Conducting
qualitative and quantitative interviews with the eligible participants
- Reviewing the data
collected to determine that all questions are completed prior to
submission
- Data collection
progress report writing
- Meeting their team
leader(s) on a weekly basis to submit progress updates
- Following-up with
participants for missing responses or to correct any inaccurate responses
- Any other project
related activity assigned by the project manager during the contract
period
Qualifications
- Minimum of
bachelor’s degree in nutrition or a related degree from a recognized university
- Have proven
experience in qualitative and quantitative data collection
- Proficient in
English and Kiswahili (verbal and written)
- Excellent
communication and interpersonal and report writing skills
- Available for the
entire training and data collection period as indicated above
- Priority will be
given to residents of Jericho or Makadara and Embakasi sub county
- Previous engagement
with APHRC will be an added advantage
How to Apply
Interested candidates are invited to submit their application letter and CV (as one document) with contacts of three referees and indicating their area of residence, via email to tessie@flexi-personnel.com by close of business 12th July 2017.
Indicate on the cover letter and the email subject “Food choices project”.
We regret that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.PLEASE NOTE: APPLICANTS ARE NOT REQUIRED TO MAKE ANY PAYMENTS TO ANYONE DURING ANY STAGE OF THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS.