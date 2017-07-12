Field Interviewers Jobs in Kenya - NGO

Vacancies: Field Interviewers for a Research Project



The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) invites applications for field interviewers for one of their research projects titled Dietary Transitions in African Cities: Leveraging Evidence for Interventions and Policy to Prevent Diet-Related Non-Communicable Diseases (Food Choices project).





The project will be conducted in Embakasi Sub- County (Jericho), Nairobi, and aims to explore the factors associated with food consumption patterns (what people eat) and practices (how, where, when and with whom they eat) in Nairobi, Kenya.



Duration

4 days training (July 18th to 21st, 2017)

2 days re-training (August 31st to September 1st, 2017)

40 days of data collection (September 4th to October 16th, 2017)

Roles and Responsibilities



The successful candidates will be involved in the following activities:

Recruitment of eligible participants at household level

Conducting qualitative and quantitative interviews with the eligible participants

Reviewing the data collected to determine that all questions are completed prior to submission

Data collection progress report writing

Meeting their team leader(s) on a weekly basis to submit progress updates

Following-up with participants for missing responses or to correct any inaccurate responses

Any other project related activity assigned by the project manager during the contract period

Qualifications

Minimum of bachelor’s degree in nutrition or a related degree from a recognized university

Have proven experience in qualitative and quantitative data collection

Proficient in English and Kiswahili (verbal and written)

Excellent communication and interpersonal and report writing skills

Available for the entire training and data collection period as indicated above

Priority will be given to residents of Jericho or Makadara and Embakasi sub county

Previous engagement with APHRC will be an added advantage

How to Apply



Interested candidates are invited to submit their application letter and CV (as one document) with contacts of three referees and indicating their area of residence, via email to tessie@flexi-personnel.com by close of business 12th July 2017.





Indicate on the cover letter and the email subject “Food choices project”.



We regret that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.



PLEASE NOTE: APPLICANTS ARE NOT REQUIRED TO MAKE ANY PAYMENTS TO ANYONE DURING ANY STAGE OF THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS.