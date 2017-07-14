Field Interviewer Job in Kenya (Shs 700 per day)Jobs and Careers 02:02
Consumer Insight Ltd, a leading market research company in Africa, is currently seeking for suitable candidates to fill the following vacant position:
Job Title: Field Interviewer
Job Title Reports To: Data Collection manager
Payment: Temporary job / Project based with minimum pay of Kshs. 700 per day
Principal Responsibilities
- Data collection
Person Specification
Education and Training
- Should have a
minimum of a O-level certificate
- Have a mean grade
of a C (plain) in KCSE with a minimum of C in English, Maths and Kiswahili
- Most preferably
university continuing students and Form four leavers
Knowledge and Skills
- Interested in
people’s behaviors, emotions, lifestyles, passions and opinions
- Accepts and
appreciates the differences in people
- Good listening
skills and ability to identify both verbal and non-verbal communication
- Good observation
skills, ability to see in detail what is happening or not happening and to
interpret body language
- Good oral and
written communication skills
- Must be very
objective on the topic of discussion
- Basic principles,
foundations and applications of research, marketing and advertising
- Have the ability to
multi-task
- Pay good attention
to detail and have organizational skills