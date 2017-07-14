Field Interviewer Job in Kenya (Shs 700 per day)

Are you the perfect fit?

Consumer Insight Ltd, a leading market research company in Africa, is currently seeking for suitable candidates to fill the following vacant position:

Job Title: Field Interviewer
 
Job Title Reports To: Data Collection manager
 
Payment: Temporary job / Project based with minimum pay of Kshs. 700 per day
Principal Responsibilities
  • Data collection
Person Specification

Education and Training
  • Should have a minimum of a O-level certificate
  • Have a mean grade of a C (plain) in KCSE with a minimum of C in English, Maths and Kiswahili
  • Most preferably university continuing students and Form four leavers
Knowledge and Skills
  • Interested in people’s behaviors, emotions, lifestyles, passions and opinions
  • Accepts and appreciates the differences in people
  • Good listening skills and ability to identify both verbal and non-verbal communication
  • Good observation skills, ability to see in detail what is happening or not happening and to interpret body language
  • Good oral and written communication skills
  • Must be very objective on the topic of discussion
  • Basic principles, foundations and applications of research, marketing and advertising
  • Have the ability to multi-task
  • Pay good attention to detail and have organizational skills
If you meet the above minimum qualifications, send your CV and necessary academic certificates to careers@ciafrica.com on or before 14/07/2017

   

