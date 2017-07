EZEKIEL MUTUA misses death by a whisker, Disturbing PHOTOs of him at Aga Khan hospital .

-Kenya Fi

lm Classification Board CEO

, Ezekiel Mutua, has recounted how he missed death by a whisker during a normal medical check-up.

According to Mutua, he went to Aga Khan Hospital for normal body check-up and was declared an emergency case on arrival.

What was a normal cough turned into a life threatening disease that could send him to the grave.

One minute you are fit as fiddle, then suddenly you are staring death on the face. I thought about my life and what would have happened if I breathed my last. I am glad I was at peace with my Maker and this is what matters. When one breathes their last it's not the amount of money they live behind. It's the the legacy of their service to God and His people that counts".