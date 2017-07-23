EZEKIEL MUTUA misses death by a whisker, Disturbing PHOTOs of him at Aga Khan hospital .

Sunday, 23 July 2017

, Ezekiel Mutua, has recounted how he missed death by a whisker during a normal medical check-up.





According to Mutua, he went to Aga Khan Hospital for normal body check-up and was declared an emergency case on arrival.

What was a normal cough turned into a life threatening disease that could send him to the grave.

Enjoy life while you can, serve God and humanity with all your heart, and live as though today is your last day on earth. On Friday I checked myself into Aga Khan Hospital and was declared an emergency case on arrival. Without even registering I was ushered into the emergency room and doctors were quickly summoned to "save a life".

I found this strange as I thought all I had was a normal cough but they said I had severe chest congestion and a slight delay in getting to the ho spital could have easily seen me stop breathing completely.

To use the doctors words "it could have been fatal." I was immediately put on a nebulizer as they took blood samples. Now through out this procedure which lasted about three hours, I kept thinking how short and fickle life can be.

One minute you are fit as fiddle, then suddenly you are staring death on the face. I thought about my life and what would have happened if I breathed my last. I am glad I was at peace with my Maker and this is what matters. When one breathes their last it's not the amount of money they live behind. It's the the legacy of their service to God and His people that counts. It's what happens when we go to the other side, and friends there's is "the other side" of life. I am eternally grateful to God that I survived to write this post. I am not done with my purpose. I got more work to do. But God allows us to have such close shaves with death for us to re-examine our lives and pursue only things that matter in life. Lessons learnt!



But even a more fundamental lesson for anyone reading this, please never ignore that chest pain or shortness of breath. Never dismiss it as a normal cough. I think there is a bug in the air right about now that is very infectious and dangerous. A cough, chest pains, shortness of breath and suddenly the breathing can stop completely and you are gone. Prioritise your health. Nothing is more important. You are only useful to others while you are healthy and strong. . .

AM PREACHING TO MYSELF but thank God I can!