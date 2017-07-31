Exposed! RUTO’s wife, RACHEL, caught red-handed buying votes in Nyanza with 100 million (Video)

Monday July 31, 2017 -Deputy President William Ruto’s wife, Rachel, is not as innocent as she looks or as she portrays herself to be.





This is according to Kisumu Senator Prof. Peter Anyang Nyongo who accused her of being used by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Ruto to buy votes in Nyanza to the disadvantage of Raila Odinga.





Speaking at ACK Church in Kisumu, Nyongo claimed that Rachel was masterminding rigging of elections in Kisumu and Siaya Counties.





He revealed that Ruto’s wife gave over sh100 million to fund the purchase of voters IDs in the two counties to reduce NASA votes.





“On July 6th, Ruto’s wife met with Governor Jack Ranguma and Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju in a hotel in Kisumu where she gave more than sh100 million to facilitate the buying of IDs,” Nyongo claimed.





Watch the video below;-









