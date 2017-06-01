EXPOSED! Daughter of an Assistant Chief in Kawangware hiring out her mother’s pistol to criminal gangs (Read)

Tuesday, 04 July 2017 - Read this story posted by one of the under-cover cops in Eastlands and see how crime has gone to another level.





Good Morning Members...





I'll start by stating this clearly,NO ONE is above the law,neither the officers nor the common mwananchi...



With me is a case concerning a c ertain woman who happens to be an Assistant Chief in Kawangware area.The same woman is said to be in a relationship with the OCS of the area and hence the A.C was granted access to a legal gun.



What sads is that the gun is nolonger used by her but with her daughter(picture below) who takes it to his gang-a group of four





Andrian bryan babake(omoke)



Kevin mabilare(manoti)-The guy in a cap



Kyla muso(meddy)-The lady



Ramoz rafiki wa manchester(keith)-white t-shirt





Where they conduct raids in parties and steal phones from innocent members.There recent raids they luckily got away with 40k plus some 27 smart phones.



I hereby surmon each and every officer in this group to take action as it is for we know the rules that accompany a..



