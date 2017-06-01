Expert brings new controversy in MUTULA KILONZO’s death and mentions vigorous S3X and VI@GR@

Monday, 3 July 2017 - An autopsy report has ruled out the possibility that former Makueni Senator, the late Mutula Kilonzo, had taken s3x enhancement drugs before his untimely death.





In his testimony before the Machakos Law Court, Nakuru-based doctor S.W. Mwangi trashed rumours that the late Senator had used vi@gr@ before his death.





He noted that an examination on Mutula’s body at is Maanzoni Ranch on the day he was found dead did..



