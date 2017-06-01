Executive Office Assistant Job in Kenya

Wildlife Works is the world's leading REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Degradation), project development and management company with an effective approach to applying innovative market based solutions to the conservation of biodiversity.





REDD+ was originated by the United Nations (UN) to help stop the destruction of the world's forests.





Over a 15 year history Wildlife Works established a successful model that uses the emerging marketplace for REDD+ Carbon Offsets to protect threatened forests, wildlife and communities.



The company helps local landowners in the developing world monetize their forest and biodiversity assets whether they are governments, communities, ownership groups, or private individuals.



We seek to recruit competent individual to fill the following position, located in Voi, Kenya.



Executive Office Assistant





(1 Position)



Duties and Responsibilities

Collecting and mailing correspondence maintaining office schedule by picking-up and delivering items.

Assisting visitors by welcoming them, answering questions and/or directing them.

Drafting letters and other communication to external parties.

Managing enquiries and taking bookings for a tourism facility, ensuring communication to appropriate staff on requirements.

Managing office accommodation for visitors.

Maintaining office supplies by checking stock to determine inventory levels; anticipating requirements; placing orders; verifying receipt; stocking items.

Management and authorisation of local purchasing orders for the office.

Maintaining and implementing general office filing systems.

Maintaining office equipment by calling for repairs; monitoring equipment operation; monitoring and purchasing.

Familiarisation of our Carbon REDD+ project, and relaying the same information to visitors, accurately and concisely.

Ensuring the office is kept in a clean and organised fashion.

The ideal candidate must have the following minimum qualifications:-

At least Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree in Business/Environment Conservation related course.

Computer Literacy.

Good written and communication skills.

High integrity.

Good interpersonal relationship skills.

Confidentiality.

At least 2 years for Diploma Holders.

Attachment exposure for First degree holders.

Must have good working knowledge of Microsoft Office.

Communications and preferably procurement experience.

General previous experience in office management an advantage.

How to Apply



Those who meet these qualifications should apply attaching a CV and Cover letter to the Human Resources Manager to be received on/before Monday, 31st July, 2017.





Only short listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.



Apply to:





Wildlife Works Sanctuary Limited

P. O. Box 310–80300. Voi.



Or email to: hrkenya@wildlifeworks.com



N/B: Indicate current and expected salary on your CV and how soon you would be available.




