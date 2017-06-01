Executive Office Assistant Job in Kenya

Executive Office Assistant Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 07:07
Wildlife Works is the world's leading REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Degradation), project development and management company with an effective approach to applying innovative market based solutions to the conservation of biodiversity.
REDD+ was originated by the United Nations (UN) to help stop the destruction of the world's forests.
Over a 15 year history Wildlife Works established a successful model that uses the emerging marketplace for REDD+ Carbon Offsets to protect threatened forests, wildlife and communities.
The company helps local landowners in the developing world monetize their forest and biodiversity assets whether they are governments, communities, ownership groups, or private individuals.
We seek to recruit competent individual to fill the following position, located in Voi, Kenya.
Executive Office Assistant
We seek to recruit competent individual to fill the following position, located in Voi, Kenya.
Executive Office Assistant
(1 Position)
Duties and Responsibilities
- Collecting and
mailing correspondence maintaining office schedule by picking-up and
delivering items.
- Assisting visitors
by welcoming them, answering questions and/or directing them.
- Drafting letters
and other communication to external parties.
- Managing enquiries
and taking bookings for a tourism facility, ensuring communication
to appropriate staff
on requirements.
- Managing office
accommodation for visitors.
- Maintaining office
supplies by checking stock to determine inventory levels; anticipating
requirements; placing orders; verifying receipt; stocking items.
- Management and
authorisation of local purchasing orders for the office.
- Maintaining and
implementing general office filing systems.
- Maintaining office
equipment by calling for repairs; monitoring equipment operation;
monitoring and purchasing.
- Familiarisation of
our Carbon REDD+ project, and relaying the same information to visitors,
accurately and concisely.
- Ensuring the office
is kept in a clean and organised fashion.
The ideal candidate must have the following minimum qualifications:-
- At least Diploma or
Bachelor’s Degree in Business/Environment Conservation related course.
- Computer Literacy.
- Good written and
communication skills.
- High integrity.
- Good interpersonal
relationship skills.
- Confidentiality.
- At least 2 years
for Diploma Holders.
- Attachment exposure
for First degree holders.
- Must have good
working knowledge of Microsoft Office.
- Communications and
preferably procurement experience.
- General previous
experience in office management an advantage.
How to Apply
Those who meet these qualifications should apply attaching a CV and Cover letter to the Human Resources Manager to be received on/before Monday, 31st July, 2017.
Only short listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.
Apply to:
The Human Resources Manager
Wildlife Works Sanctuary Limited
P. O. Box 310–80300. Voi.
Or email to: hrkenya@wildlifeworks.com
N/B: Indicate current and expected salary on your CV and how soon you would be available.
Wildlife Works Sanctuary Limited
P. O. Box 310–80300. Voi.
Or email to: hrkenya@wildlifeworks.com
N/B: Indicate current and expected salary on your CV and how soon you would be available.
Applications that will not follow these guidelines will not be considered.
Wildlife Works is an equal Opportunity Employer
Wildlife Works is an equal Opportunity Employer