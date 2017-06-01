Ex-Arsenal star, EMMANUEL ADEBAYOR, flaunts his Sh24m one of a kind toy (PHOTO)

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Wednesday, 05 July 2017 - Flashy Togolese footballer, Emanuel Adebayor, has added a new toy to his automobile collection in this one of a kind Can-Am Spyder worth £18000 (approx Sh 24 milllion)

The former Arsenal and Manchester city striker who is currently on the books of Turkish side, Istanbul Basaksehir, shared a photo of himself on top of the bike.

