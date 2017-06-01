Even ANGELA AMBITHO admits UHURU will beat RAILA in August! Her latest Opinion Poll shows

Monday, 3 July 2017 - A new opinion poll conducted by Infotrak Harris shows that if elections are held today, President Uhuru Kenyatta will thrash National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, with no mercy.





According to the pollster, if polls are held today, Uhuru will garner 48 percent of the totals votes cast compared to Raila Odinga’s 43 percent.





Eight per cent Kenyans are still undecided, 38 days to...



