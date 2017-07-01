ESTHER PASSARIS makes an expensive blunder that could cost RAILA the Presidency - See what she said

Thursday July 20, 2017 – A storm is brewing within the National Super Alliance (NASA) in Nairobi after ODM candidate for the Women Rep position, Esther Passaris, and her Wiper counterpart, Rahab Ndambuki, traded barbs in public over who should fly the NASA flag in Nairobi.





It all started after Passaris, while addressing a meeting of Wiper in Nairobi, told the Kamba community to give other tribes a chance to acquire leadership since it was already represented in top positions.





According to Passaris, the current Deputy Governor of Nairobi, Jonathan Mueke, is a Kamba and as such, Ndambuki should step down in her favour.





“We are all in NASA and..



