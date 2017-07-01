ESTHER PASSARIS has gone broke! See what she is doing now to Nairobians! Or is this a strategy?

Monday July 17, 2017 - Nairobi Women Representative hopeful, Esther Passaris, has called for donations to fund her campaigns.





The businesswoman, who is vying on an ODM party ticket, posted an advertisement message, asking her supporters and well wishers to send money through the mobile payment system, to support her bid.





She asked them to send Sh100 through a paybill number and stand a chance to win a Buffalo Charger Bicycle or a Bajaj BM 150 Motor Bike.





“Donate Sh 100 towards my..



