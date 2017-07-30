Emotional video of KIDUM comforting Big Kev with a song before going for surgery.

Sunday, 30 July 2017– CEO and founder of Tru Blaq Entertainment, Kevin Ombajo better known as Big Kev , has passed on after a long battle with a recurring brain tumour.





Big Kev has had numerous surgeries that have seen the removal of 14 brain tumors but the last operation in October last year left him completely incapacitated.





He once requested to meet with singer Kidum before going under the knife and the award winning soulful singer honored his request.





The Burundian born singer showed up with his guitar and belted out a moving tune to comfort Big Kev ahead of the delicate operation.





Kidum posted on Facebook: “Big Kev on his bed in Nairobi hospital told his family members that he would want to meet me before he is taken to a surgery! I couldn’t hold my tears after he spoke to me. God has spoken to me through him. He requested this song 'Nipe Nguvu'



