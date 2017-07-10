Elect RAILA ODINGA at your own risk; he’ll kill you all with poverty-Mt. Kenya MPs warn Kenyans

Monday July 10, 2017 -Jubilee MPs from Mt. Kenya have warned Kenyans against electing National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate Raila Odinga saying he is bad for the economy.





Speaking yesterday while campaigning for Jubilee and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election, the Jubilee MPs led by Mwai Kibaki’s wife, Mary Wambui (Othaya), Njogu Barua (Gichugu) and Jamleck Kamau (Kigumo), lashed out at Raila for opposing the construction of the Naivasha dry port, saying the former PM is retrogressive.





They urged Kikuyus and Kenyans at large not to allow Raila to become President by all means come August 8th.





“Raila Odinga is bad for the economy of Kenya and he should be ignored,” the MPs said.





Elsewhere, Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter told off Raila Odinga over claims that Kenya Power had awarded some Jubilee leaders tenders to supply concrete electricity poles at the expense of tree farmers.



