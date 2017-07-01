Drunk NASA youths nearly had S£X with LADIES in the streets of Dandora, VIDEO to leave you speechless.

Sunday, 23 July 2017 - A video of drunk NASA youths misbehaving with ladies in the streets of Dandora after a political rally has emerged.





The rowdy youths are seen shouting NASA and s3xually harassing the ladies.





One of the ladies tries to run away but a guy pounces on her like a hungry hyena chanting NASA slogans.





Are these the youths you people expect to bring change in the Country?





Watch this video from Dandora.



