Drop cases on IEBC, we are ready to talk! UHURU’s Jubilee begs RAILA ODINGA and the NASA brigade

Thursday July 20, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party is now begging former Prime Minister and the National Super Alliance (NASA) to drop the many cases they have against the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and engage them and the commission in dialogue to sort out the contentious issues ahead of the August 8th General Election.





Addressing the press at Jubilee headquarters, Jubilee lawmakers led by Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichungwa, and Senators Beatrice Elachi (nominated) and Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho) demanded that NASA stops using the Judiciary to block Kenyans from voting.





They noted that as Jubilee, they are ready to dialogue with NASA and IEBC over the thorny issues pertaining the August elections.





The Jubilee leaders also accused the Opposition of using courts as a cover for their plans to hack the IEBC electronic system, leading to its failure and therefore have justifiable reasons to have the August 8th elections cancelled.





