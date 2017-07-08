DR BITANGE NDEMO says DAVID NDII is a TOILET ANALYST and should be ARRESTED for promoting HATE

Saturday July 8, 2017 -University of Nairobi’s Senior Lecturer, Dr Bitange Ndemo, has said Kenya has a misfortune of producing some of the most reckless politicians and civil society actors in Africa.





In his weekly column in one of the major dailies on Saturday, Ndemo who is former Communication Permanent Secretary said some Kenyans like David Ndii are pretending to be economic analyst yet they don’t know anything about economics.



He said David Ndii is an an ‘evil society activist’ hiding in the name of economics expert.





“They have pretended to be non-partisan and carried themselves as independent protectors of the “interests and will of citizens”. They have posed as non-partisan actors and pretended to be autonomous from the political parties – an unwritten requirement of civil society especially in countries where political parties often represent narrow ethnic and regional interests," Ndemo wrote.





He also says Ndii's one-sided rants that some quarters describe as 'analysis', have gone unanswered for the better part of the last three years.





“Picking up the theme of a notorious article he wrote calling for the breaking up of the Kenyan republic, Ndii has spent the past week promoting the key theme from that article: 'Kenya Will Burn if Uhuru Wins Another Sham Election."





He concluded by urging police to arrest Ndii for trying to incite Kenyans against each other.



