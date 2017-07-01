Don’t underestimate the potential of evil in RAILA- Senior Journalist warns Kenyans ahead of August 8th.

After reading Sunday Nation page 19, how my former colleague Kamau Ngotho and my former Boss Munyori Buku visited Eldoret a few days to the 2007 elections..... And how their relatives bitterly complained about Raila's utterances and activities, bitter memories of the post election violence flashed through my mind.



I was involved in covering the violence, and to say the truth I ended up traumatized.



That is why I hate Raila with every single thing in me. I saw bodies strewn all over. I saw little children clutching on their dead mothers, trying to wake them up.



A few months before the elections, I was involved in covering a few political rallies. The raw hate Raila was spewing was heart chilling. He unashamedly lied and promised to deal with the "Adui" tribe. He had no policy, no solution.... Just hate.



Hundreds died, millions displaced and billions lost..... For Raila to become PM.

Ten years later, we are facing similar scenario. Only difference is that Raila has now been pocketed by a very dangerous businessman, known for his ruthlessness. He has also brought in a number of regime change NGOs on his side.



Fact is this: On a Clean, Free and Fair election.. Raila cannot win. He cannot get the numbers. He knows that ( at least he is not as dumb as his followers). That is why he has placed all manner of roadblocks. He clearly does not want elections. He wants a shortcut to power.



Dear Kenyans, 2007 caught us by surprise. 2017 should not.

In 2007, we underestimated Raila, and his ruthlessness and desire for blood.

In 2017, we should not.



First, pray. Pray well, and pray hard. Raila depends of demonic juju powers. The powers can only be scuttled by prayers.



Second, avoid discussing political matters with Raila followers. They are extremely bitter and most are under a spell. Problem of discussing politics with them is that they will mark you out, especially if you in the minority. They will then target you. So, do not discuss political matters with Raila followers.



Third, look for safe areas. After voting, do not take matters lightly. Ensure that you have a plan B.

Fourth, do your best to warn people against violence. At any given opportunity, warn them against risking their lives for politicians. Explain to them that in a political competition, there is a winner and loser.



Keep peace at all costs, but do not underestimate the potential of evil in Raila.





GORDON OPIYO-Senior Kenyan Journalist



