Don’t pity your poor life after seeing these PHOTOs of JIMMY WANJIGI’s sleek Rolls Royce.

Tuesday, 04 July 2017 - Controversial city businessman, Jimmy Wanjigi, is said to be the main financier of NASA.





He has pumped in billions of shillings to fund Raila after he fell out with the Jubilee Government.





The tycoon businessman who is involved in fishy deals is a wealthy man with several high end cars in his parking space.





He is the first Kenyan to import a customized Rolls Royce.





See photos of Jimmy Wanjigi’s Rolls Royce in the next page



