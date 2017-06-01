Don’t pity your poor life after seeing these PHOTOs of JIMMY WANJIGI’s sleek Rolls Royce.

The Kenyan DAILY POST , 20:30

Tuesday, 04 July 2017 - Controversial city businessman, Jimmy Wanjigi, is said to be the main financier of NASA.

He has pumped in billions of shillings to fund Raila after he fell out with the Jubilee Government.


The tycoon businessman who is involved in fishy deals is a wealthy man with several high end cars in his parking space.

He is the first Kenyan to import a customized Rolls Royce.

See photos of Jimmy Wanjigi’s Rolls Royce in the next page

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno