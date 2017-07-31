DON’T PANIC! Let’s meet at the ballot in AUGUST - RAILA tells UHURU KENYATTA

Monday July 31, 2017

-National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga has told President Uhuru Kenyatta to stop panicking and let them meet at the ballot on August 8.





Speaking at a rally in Mavoko Stadium, Athi River on Saturday, Raila said Uhuru and his deputy William Ruto should know that Kenyans have nothing to smile about Jubilee and they should be ready to go home in August.





Raila noted most citizens are suffering hunger and poverty due to the high inflation rate, lack of employment and high costs of basic commodities and housing.





He and Wiper's Kalonzo Musyoka are campaigning vigorously with just eight days left to make Uhuru and his Deputy a one term president and his deputy respectively.





“I want to tell Uhuru and Ruto there is nothing to smile about. Wakenya wanasema hakuna sababu ya kucheka (Kenyans are saying there is no reason to laugh),” Raila said.





Raila also expressed confidence of beating Uhuru and his deputy in August saying he has the requisite numbers to form the next government.



