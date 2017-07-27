Don’t lie to Kenyans using my name, KIBAKI was a great man! Retired KDF General warns KALONZO.

Thursday July 27, 2017 - A retired Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) General has warned former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka against using his name to lie to Kenyans.





Speaking on Thursday in Kitui County, retired Chief of General Staff, Jeremiah Kianga, said he was not sacked by former President Mwai Kibaki as Kalonzo has been claiming.





Kalonzo, who is also the Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, claimed last week that Kianga was forced to resign as a ploy to…



