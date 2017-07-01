DONALD TRUMP sends tough warning to UHURU ahead of polls as JOHN KERRY returns to observe polls

Sunday July 16, 2017 - Former US Secretary of State, John Kerry, is returning to Kenya to observe the August 8th General Election.





Kerry, who is leading an observation mission courtesy of the Carter Center and the Donald Trump-led US Government, has already sent a tough warning to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s National Super Alliance (NASA) and all the political players.





He said the elections must be..



