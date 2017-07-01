DONALD TRUMP sends tough warning to UHURU ahead of polls as JOHN KERRY returns to observe polls

...free and fair and all players like the IEBC and the Government must make sure that this happens.





“I urge all the political parties and candidates in Kenya to support a fair, orderly, credible and non-violent electoral process;”





“respect the electoral code of conduct and keep faith with the Kenyan people,” Kerry said in a statement.





“I underscored with President Uhuru Kenyatta and in a meeting with Opposition Leader, Raila Odinga, and his team during my visit to Kenya the need for all parties to commit to free, fair, credible and peaceful elections in August 2017,” he added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



