Doctors now reveal what exactly KILLED NKAISERY after 6-hour postmortem-You won’t believe this

Tuesday July 11, 2017 -Barely three days after his sudden death, The Kenyan DAILY POST can now authoritatively reveal what caused the untimely death of Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaisery.





According to doctors who conducted a postmortem on Nkaisery’s body yesterday, led by Government pathologist Johansen Oduor and family pathologist, Bessie Byakika, the late Retired Major General died of massive heart attack, which occurred as a result of a very rare heart condition.





The six-hour autopsy conducted at Lee Funeral Home showed that Nkaisery’s blood vessel to heart was compromised and is what caused him acute heart attack that killed him instantly.





“Nkaisery suffered an acute heart attack occasioned by a compromised vessel taking blood to the heart,” Byakika said.





“He suffered myocardial infection due to a ruptured vessel of the blood. He suffered sudden onset fatal heart attack. One of the vessels supplying blood to the heart was severely compromised,” she added.





Byakika further revealed that the condition can be caused by age, food, blood clot, long sitting position of an individual, among other triggers.





She also confirmed that further probe would be conducted on samples collected Nkaisery’s body.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



















