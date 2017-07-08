Doctors from KAREN Hospital speak out on the possible cause of NKAISSERRY’s DEATH

Saturday, July 08, 2017- As Kenyans come to terms with the sudden death of former Interior CS Retired Gen. Joseph Nkaisserry on Saturday morning, Karen Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival has ruled out any possibilities of heart attack as the cause of death.





A source from the hospital who sought anonymity intimates that by the time Nkaisserry arrived at the hospital he was already dead and denied reports that Nkaiserry, who looked full of life at Uhuru Park on Friday during the peace prayers, had driven himself to the hospital.





The source said: "The doctors received the late at around 1am and he was already dead. Since our profession does not allow doctors to assume, they run all the emergency procedures amid efforts to resuscitate him but unfortunately he was already past that,"





"The doctors tried to interrogate her wife but she said the late arrived in the house at around 10pm. Had a little conversation and planned that they would leave the house at around 9am the following day for usual activities before they retired to bed at 11pm," he said.





The 67-year old served in the military for 29 years where he rose to the rank of Major General before he joined politics in 2002.





President Uhuru appointed Nkaiserry as Interior CS to replace Joseph Lenku in November 2014.





Nkaiserry’s Nairobi home in Hardy Karen and Bomas-two places he visited before his sudden death have been cordoned off for investigations.





Meanwhile, President Uhuru has appointed Education CS. Dr. Fred Matiangi to replace Nkaiserry albeit in acting capacity.



