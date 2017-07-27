Did US President DONALD TRUMP endorse RAILA ODINGA after the Presidential Debate? See DETAILS

Thursday July 27, 2017 - On Monday , National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Amollo Odinga, wowed Kenyans on national television where he articulately explained his vision for Kenyans.





Raila, who appeared brilliant during the debate. stunned Jubilee party leaders led by President Uhuru Kenyatta who regretted skipping the debate.





Unconfirmed reports indicate that someone in American President Donald Trump’s administration contacted Raila Odinga after the presidential debate on Monday and wished him well in this year's General Election.





Sources very close to…



