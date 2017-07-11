Did NKAISERY really die of heart attack as UHURU’s Govt wants us to believe? This is what his wife told police

Tuesday July 11, 2017 -A postmortem examination on the body of former Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaisery revealed that the former Jubilee strongman died of massive heart attack as a result of a compromised blood vessel to the heart.





The revelation has ruled out any foul play in the sudden death of the ‘General’ who was never known to visit hospitals and who was never ill at all at the time of his death.





Nkaisery’s wife, Hellen, told the police who are investigating his death that her husband was never sick and neither was he on any kind of medication.





This comes even as the family has accepted the findings by the doctors that Nkaisery died of acute heart attack and that no human hand was involved.





The late CS collapsed in his house on Saturday morning and was rushed to Karen Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.



