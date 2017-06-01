DIAMOND couldn’t hold his thirst! See how he grinded big b@@ty LADIES in Rwanda (VIDEO).

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , , 22:10

Thursday, 06 July 2017 - Tanzanian singer, Diamond, couldn’t hold his thirst when he was recently performing in Kigali, Rwanda.

Rwanda is a land of beautiful ladies and perhaps that’s why he couldn’t hold his thirst.

He invited well endowed mamacitas on the stage and grinded his propeller on their juicy derrieres.

And Rwanda ladies didn’t disssapoint him.

Watch video.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno