DIAMOND couldn’t hold his thirst! See how he grinded big b@@ty LADIES in Rwanda (VIDEO).

Thursday, 06 July 2017 - Tanzanian singer, Diamond, couldn’t hold his thirst when he was recently performing in Kigali, Rwanda.





Rwanda is a land of beautiful ladies and perhaps that’s why he couldn’t hold his thirst.





He invited well endowed mamacitas on the stage and grinded his propeller on their juicy derrieres.





And Rwanda ladies didn’t disssapoint him.





Watch video.



