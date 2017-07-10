Departed Interior CS Joseph NKAISERRY’s CV shows his impressive military career (LOOK)

Monday, July 10, 2017- The sudden death General Joseph Nkaiserry on Saturday morning has led to endless speculation with doctors ruling out possibility of cardiac arrest.





Nkaiserry was pronounced dead on arrival at Karen Hospital on Saturday morning. His death shocked the country given that he looked full of life during the prayer service at Uhuru Park on Friday.





The retired Major General will be remembered for his impressive work in the Interior Security docket after replacing Joseph Lenku and managed to keep Al-Shaabab at bay.





Nkaiserry was a decorated member of the armed forces where he rose to the rank of Major General before joining politics in 2002.





Check his CV below.





Born – November, 28 1949. Full name – Joseph Kasaine Ole Nkaissery

Education





1960 – 1966 Primary school student





1967 – 1970 Secondary school student





1971 – 1972 Student of Kenyatta College (dropped out)





1985 – 1986 Student of Defence Staff College (B Ed, (Pioneer Class) dropped out)





1996 – 1997 Student of United State Army War College (International fellow programmes)





Political Positions





March 10, 2013 – December 2, 2014 MP for Kajiado Central





February 13, 2013 – 2014 – Coalition member of Coalition for Reforms and Democracy





2007 – 2014 MP for Kajiado Central of Orange Democratic Movement





December 18, 2014 – July 7, 2017 – Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Coordination of National Government of Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government.





December 2002 – Commandant of Armed Forces Training College and GOC Westcom





1999 – 2002 – GOC Western of Kenya Army





1997 – 1998 – Deputy Commandant/Chief Instructor of Kenya Army





1994 – 1996 – Brigade Commander of Kenya Army





1992 – 1993 – Chief of Personnel of Kenya Army





1987 – 1991 – Military Assistant to the Chief of General Staff of Kenya Army





1986 – Battalion Second in Command of Kenya Army





1982 – Combat Instructor of Kenya Army



