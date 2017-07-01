Death stalks UHURU’s Jubilee again as another ‘MP’ dies in fatal accident - May he rest in peace!

..Nyakoe Market along Kisii-Kisumu Road.





The Jubilee politician sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Christa Marianne Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.





A young boy who was by the roadside was also knocked down by the politician’s car and died instantly.





Three other passengers who were in the car survived the crash and were rushed to other private hospitals where they are recuperating.





Gwaro’s death comes even as the country still mourns the death of Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaisery and Jubilee Senator GG Kariuki, who was buried in Liakipia.





