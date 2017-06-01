DAVID NDII is just a toilet economist, he was reduced to a zombie by ANNE KIGUTA - MUTAHI NGUNYI

Tuesday July 4, 2017 - Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, commented on the interview between National Super Alliance (NASA) chief economist, David Ndii and his host, Citizen TV presenter, Anne Kiguta.





According to NASA supporters, Ndii reduced Kiguta to a socialite bimbo on Tuesday when he was performing ‘post mortem’ of the National Super Alliance (NASA)’s manifesto on Citizen TV.





But according to Mutahi Ngunyi, it was the...



